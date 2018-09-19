Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was subjected to an early morning attack near Ealing Broadway station.

The victim, described as a woman in her mid-20s, was travelling on board a Night Tube Central line train in the early hours of Sunday morning, where she met a man and started talking.

Both people left the tube at Ealing Broadway station, after which the man led her into an alley off Haven Green and raped her, police say.

Specialist Metropolitan Police officers have been assisting the victim of the crime, which is believed to have taken place shortly after 5am on Sunday (September 16).

The suspect has been described as having a Mediterranean appearance and being around 20 years old.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command (CASO) are running the rape investigation. They have not made any arrests, but are continuing to make enquiries in relation to the crime.

Detective Inspector Daniel Langton from CASO, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was traveling on the Central Line from town around 5am or who was in the area at the time of the assault.

"Your information could be of vital assistance to the enquiry.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org