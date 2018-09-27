Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after 11 sets of Jubilee line train doors were left open while the train hurtled between stations.

The doors of the Tube train were wide open as it travelled between Finchley Road and West Hampstead stations shortly after 9am on Saturday, September 1.

Although nobody fell out of the train and there were no reports of damage or injury, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has announced it will be investigating the incident to "identify the sequence of events that led to the incident".

Investigators believe a fault developed on the train just before reaching Finchley Road station on the northbound London Underground service.

The fault meant that when the driver operated the buttons to open the doors adjacent to the platform, passengers still had to use the push buttons on the tube doors to leave the train.

Some of these buttons did not work, meaning the doors remained shut. At this point, the operator made an announcement that he would attempt to solve the problem at West Hampstead, the next station.

The train then left for West Hampstead, but the driver appeared to be unaware that 11 of the doors on the train had remained open.

It was only when a passenger alerted the driver that a door on his carriage had remained open on the two-minute journey between stations, that the driver inspected the train and found the 10 other doors that had also been open.

The train was taken out of service at West Hamsptead.

An RAIB investigation is being launched to investigate the fault, the way it was managed, the factors influencing the driver's choices, training and competency of the driver and any underlying management factors.