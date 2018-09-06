Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giant British bugs have landed their way into Uxbridge 's shopping centre where they will live for the next few weeks.

There are 12 types of creepy crawlies dotted inside intu Uxbridge which hopes to reconnect shoppers with nature.

The campaign is backed by naturalist Chris Packham and encourages children and adults to explore nature within its own habitat.

Natasha House, at intu Uxbridge, said: “We are thrilled to be the third intu centre to host the bugs and they are even more fantastic in real life!



"The tour has already been hugely successful with our shoppers and has really made people stop and learn about each bug which is great to see."

A climbable ladybird, a black ant, beautiful swallowtail butterfly and a meadow grasshopper all form part of the detailed installation.

Visitors are invited to get involved with a quiz, which can be picked up from the Customer Information Desk, and complete as they discover the huge creatures around the shopping centre.

Also, each bug has a unique mobile number which shoppers can text to start a conversation to learn even more fun facts.

The bug tour will be at intu Uxbridge until it buzzes off on September 27.