'Feltham Rocks' is a new craze that has taken the town by storm.

More than 100 beautiful hand painted stones have been placed in obscure locations as part of an inspirational idea to brighten up people's day.

Rock mania has been brought to the area by Feltham resident Emily Shanks, who heard about the rocking idea which has swept the nation .

Creative designs include rainbows, dinosaurs , Mr Men characters and iconic images of the local area, including one representing Hanworth Park House, a derelict building which the community is currently campaigning to save .

Residents are being encouraged to look out for painted stones being left around the town in unexpected places such as the supermarket, parks and by traffic lights.

Each hand painted pebble has a striking design or contains a message which the finder can keep, but they must create a new one or re-hide for others to enjoy.

People are requested to post a picture of the rock and its location on the Feltham Rocks Facebook page when they find one.

It's a game for all ages where you can paint, stick sequins or pictures to the rock, and then on the back write 'Feltham Rocks' so the finder knows which group to follow.

Ms Shanks was inspired by hearing about how the idea had brightened people's days in other towns.

She said: "I just want it to be a little ray of sunshine for people.

"Feltham has an incredible sense of community, but people can often feel forgotten or downtrodden by the council.

"This is to show them that people care."

There will be some special Feltham Rocks events taking place in the borough, including an Easter egg hunt with the Friends of Bridge House Pond (for ages eight and under) at 1pm on Good Friday (March 30).

You can find out more about Feltham Rocks on Facebook .

