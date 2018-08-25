Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fearful Wembley residents feel "abandoned" by police and claim little has been done to make them safer following a spate of violent crimes in and around their housing estate.

Danes and Empire Court in North End Road sits in the shadow of Wembley Stadium and is home to around 600 people.

According to residents, its redbrick flats and landscaped lawns were originally built as homes for refugees in the 1930s.

Now towering blocks of student accommodation overlook the estate on all sides and residents claim since the students first arrived in 2011, their oasis of calm has transformed into a playground for drug dealers and antisocial youths.

Residents claim there have been several muggings and violent incidents on the privately owned estate, managed by Rendall and Rittner, in the last six months.

One man was allegedly knifed in the face before being dumped out of a car in the middle of the estate on a Sunday afternoon in June.

More recently, a neighbour was reportedly held at knifepoint by youths who surrounded him, his wife and young baby, at their door before ripping the gold chain from his neck and running off.

The victim, who didn't wish to be named, claims police closed his case without even visiting the scene of the crime.

Danes Court resident of 19 years, Paul Alvarez Allen, says he was prompted to take action after his neighbour was mugged.

He flyered every flat on the estate calling for an "action meeting" on August 17 to address the recent rise in crime and antisocial behaviour on their doorstep. He also set up a Danes and Empire Courts Neighbourhood Group on Facebook which gained more than 70 members in its first week.

According to Mr Allen, 48, who lives with his husband Oscar Alonso, at least 120 residents joined the meeting which Brent police were also meant to attend - but never turned up to.

Getwestlondon met with Dane and Empire Courts' residents to find out why they fear police won't pay attention to their pleas for better protection until "someone dies."

Speaking to getwestlondon, Mr Allen says antisocial behaviour is not a new problem at the estate but has recently got worse.

He said: "What's made us act is a spate of muggings, not only was our neighbour mugged in July but so was our estate manager - who doesn't even live here.

"He was just going about his work and they came up from behind, knocked him out and took his gold chain off him. But the worst was the stabbing in June, when a guy was slashed in the face and dumped out the car in the middle of the estate.

"There was blood everywhere and the whole estate was cordoned off.

"Lots of police came to the estate then. Oscar and I gave them our details because we saw the whole thing but to this day we've heard nothing back from them."

73-year-old Empire Estate resident of 32 years, Anne Finesilver, added: "It's been a problem for about five years but what's changed is they now do it openly - it's in broad daylight.

"People just come onto the estate and loiter around in groups dealing and taking drugs in the middle of the day."

Michaela Community School is just up the road from Danes and Empire Court and residents claim brazen youths are dealing drugs in front of young school pupils.

Mr Allen said: "Students are students, but since the new blocks went up we get quite a lot of students coming on to the estate because they want to smoke drugs and can't do it on their own grounds because there's too many cameras and if they get caught they'll be chucked off their course.

"In addition to that, they're actually buying the drugs in the road outside. They're phoning and texting the dealers and the dealers are pulling up outside."

Another Empire Court resident, who didn't wish to be named, claimed antisocial youths had carved the F-word into her neighbour's door and urinated on her doorstep.

She said: "Our neighbour's teenage daughter got involved with the wrong crowd at a new school and suddenly there were about 15 kids who would sit inside our hallway smoking pot every afternoon - they're not afraid of anyone.

"I called the estate manager and I think they knew I called them out because as a repayment they urinated on our doorstep."

She claimed that when her neighbour, whose daughter used to let the group into the flat, moved away a week ago, the thugs retaliated by breaking into the block and carving the the phrase "You f***ers!" into their former front door.

According to Mr Allen, Danes and Empire Court residents were assured by Brent Police, at a Safer Neighbourhood Meeting in May, that more officers on the beat would be sent to patrol the estate immediately - residents have seen no increase in policing since.

When asked what their biggest fears were, Empire Estate resident, Nikki, who didn't want her surname to be revealed, said: "We need a visible police presence here but the only time we see police is when a crime has been reported - it's like we've been abandoned.

"Meanwhile there are people sitting on our doorstep dealing drugs, smoking and drinking - it's like the sunset strip out here - they're fearless because they know the police don't come here - it's terrifying."

Mrs Finesilver added: "I like going out but now on a Friday if I don't get a lift home and it's late I'm scared.

"I think someone might attack me, I'm looking over my shoulder the whole time and that's a horrible feeling to have on your own doorstep. We thought having the student accommodation which is all lit up could make it feel like a safer place - but it's more dangerous now."

Mr Alonso said: "I'm scared about when it starts to get darker in the evening - I'm paranoid someone's going to rob me when I'm walking home.

Mr Allen said: "We are all terrified it will take someone dying for the police to properly act - all we want is for police and local councillors to take action to keep us safe!"

The estate's management company Rendall & Rittner has this week promised to employ a security guard to patrol Danes and Empire Courts in the absence of more visible policing.

Metropolitan Police and Brent Police have been contacted for comment.

Rendall and Rittner has been approached for comment but getwestlondon has not received a statement.