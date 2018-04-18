Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An officer who was struck by a motorbike which carried him five metres down a road in Hounslow was “lucky to not be killed”, police said on Wednesday (April 18).

At around 2.48pm on Tuesday (April 17), police were called to reports of two men on a moped “acting suspiciously and looking into parked cars” in Syon Park, Isleworth.

Officers attended and, after locating the suspects on a bike at Gillette Corner, spoke to the bike's rider. Police said the driver then “accelerated at the officers and struck one of them”.

The 42-year-old officer was carried down the road for around five metres before he was thrown from the bike, striking his head on the ground and suffering a head injury.

Paramedics took the officer to a west London hospital, where his condition was described as not life-threatening. He has now been discharged and is “recuperating at home”.

After the officer was thrown from the bike, police said the driver "made off".

Detective inspector Thomas Bowen made an appeal on Wednesday (April 18) for any witnesses or anyone with information to help “bring these people to justice”.

He said: “We believe the rider of the bike deliberately drove at the officers and one of them was lucky not to be seriously injured or killed.

"This was a shocking incident and I am sure it would have been witnessed by the public."

He added: “The bike concerned was believed to be a grey Yamaha T500, the rider was wearing a black crash helmet and the passenger a white one.

“The bike had been seen a short while earlier acting suspiciously in the area of Syon Park. I am asking anyone who saw this bike acting suspiciously, saw the collision, or saw the bike making off from the scene to contact police immediately.

"In particular we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage. Any information you provide could be vital in bringing these people to justice."

On Tuesday afternoon, a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in Feltham on suspicion of GBH. A motorbike was recovered at the address, police said.

The male was taken to a west London police station and was later released under investigation.

Detectives from Hounslow CID are investigating and any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4568/17APR.

