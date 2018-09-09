Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 120-strong truck convoy passed through Feltham as part of an event to raise awareness and funds for a 16-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer.

The "Help Alfie Beat Neuroblastoma" campaign aims to raise £400,000 so that the Ashford teenager, who has been battling cancer since age 5, can afford antibody therapy, which is not offered to him on the NHS.

They have raised around £150,000 so far in about two years.

The event, which comprises of a ticketed truck show in Poyle and the approximately 75 minute-long convoy starting at noon, relied on volunteer drivers from all over the country.

(Image: Darren Graham Photography)

Shelley Wells, 36, a family friend, said: "The event was bigger than what we expected and the response we have had from it is totally out of this world.

"We've still got a steady stream of people turning up to the show and lots of people leaving us messages on social media saying they saw the convoy or heard the horns.

"It's heartwarming and quite remarkable to know his story is being heard up and down the country and that people all over the place are wishing him the best.

"We're very fortunate with the local community too, we have quite a number of people backing him.

"I think from Alfie's point of view it's overwhelming because obviously he is a teenager and sometimes when we throw events like this it suddenly hits him how many people support him. He is absolutely loving today and has got to ride round in lots of cars and trucks and speak to quite a few people.

(Image: Darren Graham Photography)

"It's really exciting for Alfie's campaign to have lots of interest generated but it's also important to us that he enjoys it because he has missed out on things for most of his childhood and spent most of his time in hospital. We're trying to re-coop lost childhood memories if you like."

The event was the brainchild of Jess and Robert Holden, who heard about Alfie's campaign on social media and have previously thrown similar events in the north of England.

Shelley said: "Without them this would not have been possible and I want to say a massive thank you for their dedication and perseverance. They have been organising it for about six months and it leaves you a bit speechless how much time they have given up for people who started out as a complete strangers to them, we could not have asked for any more.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the truck drivers who came from all over the country and made this happen. You just never know what to say to people who have come out of the blue to help us. It touches Alfie's mum in particular to know people are thinking of her son.

"Fundraising isn't easy at the best of times but to get even halfway to our goal would be amazing to us. We always encourage new people to come on board with new ideas."

Shelley set up a Change.org petition , which has received more than 300,000 signatures, to call on the NHS to pay for or subsidise the cost of antibody therapy for people like Alfie, who is not eligible for the treatment due to having relapsed previously.

You can donate to the JustGiving page for Help Alfie Beat Neuroblastoma here .