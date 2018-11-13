Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A university's plan to expand its campus in White City on the site of the former BBC Worldwide headquarters has been given the green light.

Imperial College London has been told it can go ahead with amended plans for a new 13-storey School of Public Health.

It bought the land in 2009 after the BBC moved out.

They are the last two plots at the university’s new campus near Wood Lane underground station.

Hammersmith and Fulham council’s planning committee was told the development "would contribute to the regeneration of the area by increasing the range of employment opportunities, providing a modern and high-quality development that would be for the benefit of residents in the borough and promoting sustainable economic growth".

Imperial College staged a £100m fundraising campaign to support its new school of Public Health. It will include clinical facilities as well as a lecture theatre and a cafe or restaurant.

The college has already opened three buildings on the campus.

The plans were unanimously approved by the committee.

Professor Neil Alford, Associate Provost for academic planning, said: "This is a really exciting milestone in our long-term vision for White City. We want our campus to offer the types of flexible facilities required by our world-leading researchers and commercial partners, whilst providing a welcoming place that complements the local area and offers new opportunities to engage with the local community."

The area has seen a building boom since the BBC announced plans to leave White City.

The former Television Centre was transformed with an £8bn redevelopment including flats, offices, restaurants and a new branch of the Soho House club.