A series of thefts on District line trains have sparked an appeal from British Transport Police (BTP).

Officers have released images of two men they believe can help with with their investigation into a theft and number of attempted thefts on the Tube .

On Monday, March 12, two people boarded trains in an attempt to steal bags and other items from commuters.

On at least two occasions other passengers intervened and managed to stop the perpetrators from stealing anything.

In a third case, at Barons Court, a victim was caught in a struggle as two people tried to steal a bag. The victim managed to take the bag back.

BTP officers believe there may have been other victims across the transport network on the same day.

They would also like to speak to the two men in the images as they may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, with reference 120 of March 12.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

