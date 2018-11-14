Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Iceland is to open a new store on Hounslow High Street next year.

The discount-supermarket chain, which already has a store on the High Street, will be opening an additional branch in 2019.

The new store will open in the first three months of next year and will open where Poundworld, which closed in the summer, used to be.

Poundworld closed all of its stores across the country after administrators were appointed in June. The business hired consultancy firm Deloitte to manage its accounts and find a buyer - however this was largely unsuccessful.

Frozen food specialist Iceland agreed in principle in August to take on 19 empty Poundworld stores, and the Hounslow branch is one of these.

A spokesman for Iceland told us: "We will be opening an additional Iceland store in Hounslow High Street in the first quarter of 2019.

"This is one of 19 stores we have acquired from the administrators of Poundworld."

When questioned about the future of the existing Iceland store on the High Street, the spokesman said: "We have no plans to close our current Hounslow High Street store."

No opening date for the new Iceland has been confirmed, although it is expected to open between the start of January and end of March.

(Image: Poundworld)

Before Poundworld moved into the unit in July last year, the site, next to Primark, was previously home to M&S.

Daniel Beale, who lives in Hounslow and regularly visits the High Street, welcomed the news of another Iceland opening, but believes it "seems odd" for them to keep the smaller existing branch open.

The 34-year-old told us: "It’s good that they are opening a larger Iceland in Hounslow because the one currently in the High Street is far too small.

"Having two wouldn’t bother me although I don’t see the small existing one lasting long with a better one down the road.

(Image: Daniel Beale)

"I can see it being the same as Poundland in Hounslow when they took over other stores. There were three but that was quickly cut down to one."

Mr Beale added it "makes sense" for a bigger store to open in the borough as the existing store is so popular.

35 jobs created

Iceland submitted three planning applications to Hounslow Council regarding the vacant High Street unit in October.

The supermarket chain wants permission to install a new shop front, an air conditioning and refrigeration plant on the roof and shop front signs.

On the application, it says the shop will create 35 jobs, with five of those being full-time and 30 part-time.

It's worth noting that the closure of Poundworld is believed to have made around 30 people redundant.

The opening hours of the new Iceland store have not been finalised, although the current High Street store is open between 8am and 9pm Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

While the retail giant's new unit remains empty at present, Iceland-branded paper can be seen in the store's windows.