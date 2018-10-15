Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cooking on a portable stove and showering at a leisure centre for six months is no way to live.

But this is what Panos Angelopoulos had to endure while he waited for his gas connection to be fixed on a London housing estate.

His many complaints were among almost 1,000 from residents that contributed to Westminster City Council's decision to bring troubled CityWest Homes back under its control this September.

The arms-length management organisation serves residents in nearly 20,000 homes around Westminster, including 12,000 social housing tenants and 9,000 leaseholders at a collection of estates and tower blocks.

That includes the buildings at Hallfield Estate, Bayswater, where Mr Angelopoulos and his partner live.

The problems began when engineers were called to a gas leak at the flats early last year and disconnected the supply for residents' safety, but it was not reconnected for months.

“It affected our hygiene. It affected our everyday activities. We didn’t have heating and our electric radiator almost caught fire once,” said Mr Angelopoulos.

"After a month, especially during the cold days, cold showers was not really an option. I got a cold and felt ill for a few days. We decided we needed something better than that," he said.

“I can’t describe my aggravation - my stress dealing with CityWest, dealing with their inefficiency."

Then they were told they could use a local leisure centre- but the hours it was open were limited.

He continued: "Our 'better-temporary option' without spending a fortune, was a big bucket, an old electric resistance and a usb camping shower head.

"It would take 20 minutes to heat up the water, occasionally we would get a little electric shock from touching metal parts but we would enjoy something nearing a decent shower in the privacy of our home. Occasionally, the battery would run out and we would end up with unrinsed foam, sometimes without water in the bucket."

By November they had decided to install a power shower- which delivered hot water but occasionally caused the home's mains to crash.

"We felt frustrated, our hygiene got worse, I got a nasty cold, got [electric shocks] a couple of times, we had to properly program taking a shower adding more stress to an already stressful life"



Mr Angelopoulos said the experience left him frustrated with the council, Cadent and CityWest.

"I lost my trust that they care about their citizens and that there is any kind of protection for us," he said.

Gas network Cadent's spokesman explained it found the riser needed replacing, but regulations and the estate's Grade II-listed status meant Cadent had to meet with CityWest, Westminster planners and Historic England for permission to carry out the works, so the delays dragged on.

The wait for residents to get reconnected stretched to months because they had to agree the design for the new riser pipe, then Cadent had to order in scaffolding, and move some internal gas appliances to make room for the new riser, the spokesman added.

Cadent supplied Mr Angelopoulos with the portable cooker.

But he said as the months dragged on, he was writing emails and letters to Cadent, the council and CityWest, and left feeling in the dark about how long the problem would continue.

Mr Angelopoulos' complaints fell during late-2017 when a review of CityWest shows it was becoming inundated with calls, and overwhelmed with a repairs backlog left by departing contractors.

Local councillors intervened, after the couple grew frustrated waiting to hear when they could expect hot showers and to be able to use their stove and heater again.

By the time the problem was fixed in November, six months had gone by and the couple's full compensation for the saga came to £1,000.

Cadent's spokesman explained the delay, saying: “Following the necessary procedures and securing the required consents to replace a gas riser takes considerable time and when the building is listed, as in this instance, it can take far longer.

“We did all we could to overcome the additional challenges this project presented and to complete the work as soon as possible.”

What happened at CityWest Homes?

CityWest Homes was swamped with complaints after it overhauled its contracts in 2017 in one big shake-up.

One contractor departed, leaving a backlog of 2,000 unfinished repairs.

Complaints began to mount. Throughout 2017/18, a total of 977 were received, with more than half concerning repairs backlogs.

By March, CityWest reported it had boosted its workforce, and cleared its backlog and satisfaction levels were rising.

However, Labour councillors were still charting more “nightmare” stories of leaks and other problems at CityWest’s estates.

Council figures showed the firm received 490 cross-party councillor and MP enquiries about its services between April and July 2018 alone.

This September, amid increasing pressure from frustrated residents, the council decided to bring CityWest back in-house.

What will happen to CityWest workers?

Questions remain over how bringing it back under council control - which is expected to be formally approved by the cabinet on October 15, will affect CityWest employees.

Chief executive Jonathan Cowie resigned this June, at the time the council confirmed the ALMO was being placed under review.

CityWest's interim managing director Sandra Skeete told councillors at a committee meeting on September 27 the shake-up left her with staff morale concerns.

Housing chief Andrew Smith told her no CityWest employees would be asked to reapply for their jobs during the transition.

Committee chairman Melvyn Caplan said councillors realised the announcement was unsettling.

He said: “The nature of the exercise we are trying to do is not to blame very hard working, very dedicated members of CityWest staff.

“What we are trying to do is to work together to improve things for residents.”

The Westminster Labour group has been banging the drum to bring CityWest back in-house for months.

Cllr Smith told Get West London the option had been on the table before May's elections, in which his Conservative party held its majority.

Council apology:

In taking over CityWest’s responsibilities, the council said it would act more proactively on upkeeping the housing stock – looking for patterns in issues like leaks or gas infrastructure in need of repair, and planning ahead, Cllr Smith said.

He backed the conclusions of the independent review of CityWest’s management which had highlighted an “us and them” mentality, finding a culture change was needed.

The council had to take some responsibility for that outcome, he added.

“I think there was this sense that legally we were the clients of CityWest Homes, but in reality we had our common purpose – and that was working for residents.”

Asked if the council would apologise to residents over its handling of CityWest, Cllr Smith acknowledged they had been let down.

“Residents deserve a good service and we’re definitely sorry when that doesn’t happen," he said.