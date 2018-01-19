Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On the day Crispin Siddon's killer was sentenced , the victim's family have expressed their sense of irreplaceable loss.

Crispin, 34, died after he was brutally stabbed in the heart at a Brent barbershop on May 5 last year.

Anthony Allen, 34, of Tillet Close, Brent, was found guilty of Crispin's murder and jailed for 22 years at The Old Bailey on Friday (January 19).

Crispin's mother and sister have expressed their deep mourning for a caring brother and a loving son whose death has left a hole in their lives.

Crispin's sister Keshia Siddon said: "I feel as though a piece of me is missing. From when I was a baby, my brother looked after me and expressed how much he loved his little sister.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"When our younger sister came along we were both overjoyed. All he wanted was the best for us and for us to make everyone proud.

"When our nephews came along he would always say he wants his sons to do well in education just like his sisters.

"Whenever we were together or on the phone he would say 'I love you sis' and spoke about how he couldn't wait to see me graduate. The last time I was with him the last thing he said to me was 'I love you sis, I got you'. This will stay with me forever.

"Words cannot describe how much we miss him."

Maxine Siddon, Crispin's mother, said: "Crispin encouraged his sisters to work hard and do well in their studies and do better than himself. He was a generous person who would always try to help others and could always put a smile on your face if you felt down."

