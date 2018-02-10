Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving parents of a 24-year-old who was deliberately mown down by a car after a verbal spat said his “senseless murder” has left them “broken”.

Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi, of North Finchley, was deliberately run over at Great North Leisure Park on May 31 last year and died the following day of a “catastrophic head injury”.

On Friday (February 9), Haaris Rana, of West Drayton , was found guilty of murder and his co-defendant Yasir Ibrahim, of East Finchley, was found guilty of attempting to cause GBH.

After the conviction at the Old Bailey , Seyyed's father Mr Mir-Feyzi said that losing his son has felt like he has “lost a part of [his] body”.

Mir-Feyzi said: “Since my son's death, the man responsible for his murder has also killed my family and me too. I feel like I have lost a part of my body.

"Knowing that he can never come back has left me and my wife broken.

“We donated our son's organs and from this, part of our son lives on. Four people have the gift of life because of his death.

“We were informed a man in his 30s received one kidney, a female in her 20s received the other, a man in his 30s received his liver and a man in his 40s received his heart.

“It is terrible that his life was cut short in such an unnecessary way – he had a future, he wanted to join the Royal Navy or the police. He had plans, he had an amazing life.

“He was loved and I know he would have gone on to do great things.”

Rana, of Stainby Close, and Ibrahim, of Maddison Close, stood accused of driving a rented car straight into Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi on May 31 2017.

The court heard that Rana and Ibrahim confronted and goaded the victim and his two friends who were sat in a parked vehicle in the leisure centre's car park.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that the defendants then got out of their car and attacked the group before calling for back-up, and a second car of people arrived to join in the assault.

Ibrahim got into a car and drove it towards the victim and his two friends, the court was told.

Seyyed dodged the car for the first time but was hit at by Rana at a deliberately high speed as the attack continued.

Speaking ahead of the sentencing on February 14, Detective chief inspector Gary Holmes, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said Rana was a “truly vicious person”.

He said: “Rana's use of his car as a murder weapon, in the same way that some people use knives, is one of the most repulsive attacks I have seen.

“He is a truly vicious person, who I'm extremely glad is off the streets.

“I hope that today's conviction brings the family of Mr Mir-Fayzi a measure of comfort.”

