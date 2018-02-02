The video will start in 8 Cancel

A crowdfunding campaign set up by a kind-hearted west London cop to return a pensioner's stolen birthday money has smashed its target

Shepherd's Bush beat bobby PC Graham Cochran set up a JustGiving page after 82-year-old Jacqui Narain had her bag taken while she shopped at West 12 on January 8.

Inside Mrs Narain's bag was £200 in cash, given to her by friends and family for her 82nd birthday.

PC Cochran's crowdfunding page hit its £200 goal at around midday on Wednesday (January 31) and by Thursday afternoon, it had surpassed £300 with more than 20 people having donated.

The theft hit Mrs Narain hard - her bag also contained precious items, including her late mother's rosary beads, as well as her bank and Post Office cards, travel cards and the keys to her Hammersmith home.

As a result, she was also forced to change her locks, for which she was billed £150 bill.

Mrs Narain said she felt uncomfortable with people giving her money and was shocked to be told the target had been met.

Her voice breaking, she told getwestlondon: "I don't know what to say. I thank everyone that gave something from the bottom of my heart. I will light a candle for them.

"I'm so grateful, I'm touched. I have no words to say, I've never been in this position before."

The theft left Mrs Narain "scared and frightened", afraid to go out in crowds or stand in queues.

PC Cochran said police, sadly, had no leads at this stage.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation can call the non-emergency number on 101.

