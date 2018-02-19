The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver fortunately escaped with only minor injuries after their car collided with five bollards and a lamppost, and damaged an underground gas pipe near Hyde Park Corner .

On Sunday afternoon (February 18), Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to reports of a collision involving an Audi in Duke of Wellington Place.

The damaged gas pipe was 1.5 metres underground, a police spokesman said.

Pictures showed the severely-damaged Audi at the scene, having mounted the pavement at Hyde Park Corner and with a number of bollards left broken and scattered around.

A spokesman for Roads and Transport MPS said the driver suffered only minor injuries and was checked over by LAS paramedics.

Motorists were warned of delays around Duke of Wellington Place as emergency services made the scene safe.

Speaking to getwestlondon , Met Police said no arrests had been made and enquiries were continuing.

“Police were called at 4.31pm on Sunday February 18 to reports of a road traffic collision in Duke of Wellington Place,” the spokesman said.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and found a car in collision with street furniture."

The spokesman added: “The driver was treated for minor injuries. No arrests have been made [and] enquiries continue.”

According to Transport for London , traffic in the area was affected until around 7pm.

