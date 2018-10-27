Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The husband of a pensioner killed in a hit-and-run collision in Northolt has made an emotional appeal for information.

His calls come as the Crimestoppers charity announced a reward of up to £10,000 for information it receives leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for causing the death of Josie Mullaney by dangerous driving.

John Mullaney, who is now 77, said: "Josie and I were married for 39 years. Josie had worked for British Airways for 39 years and had only recently retired.

"We were looking forward to starting our retired life together but all of this has been cruelly taken away.

"Josie was one in a million, I miss her and think of her every single day. I don't understand how the person responsible can sleep at night and why those who know who did this have not come forward."

Josie, 73, from Hayes , died of her injuries following the collision which involved four vehicles in 2008.

Police were called at 3,40pm on October 26, 2008 to Ruislip Road, Northolt after a grey Toyota MR2 crashed into three other vehicles.

Mrs Mullaney was travelling as a passenger in one of the cars. She was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and died from her injuries six days later.

A post-mortem examination held at Uxbridge Mortuary established the cause of death as a head injury.

DS Ben Massink, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A lot of time has passed but we are determined to identify the person who was driving the MR2 and will continue to appeal for information until those who know who are responsible do the decent thing and give us the information we need.

"Images of the distinctive car seen leaving the scene have been released by police. Do you recognise the car? Do you have information about the driver?

"The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward in the hope that this may encourage those with information but who want to remain anonymous to come forward."

The Toyota, registration number LS06GBU, failed to stop at the scene.

It had been reported stolen from Bourne Close, Isleworth, at some time between 6pm and 10.30pm on October 22, 2008.

It was subsequently found abandoned in Woodstock Avenue, Southall. All the other drivers involved in the collision were identified and spoken to.

If you have any information on the crash, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 0208 991 9555.