A picture of a man want in connection with a flashing episode on board a bus to Putney has been released by police.

A man allegedly exposed himself on board a number 85 bus travelling between Cromwell Road Station and Putney Bridge.

According to the Metropolitan Police the incident happened at 9.05pm on January 22.

The man wanted in connection with the offence reportedly got off the bus following the incident at a stop near Asda in Roehampton.

Police want to speak to a man who was on board the bus at the time of the exposure. He is described as Eastern European, 5ft 8ins tall with shaved receding dark hair and dark facial stubble.

They have released a CCTV image from the night which show him wearing a black jacket with a logo on the back, dark coloured jeans and carrying a rucksack.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Roads and Transport Policing Detective Constable, Clare Beauchamp, said: "The Met will not tolerate any form of sexual incidents and we strongly urge anyone who has been a victim of this crime to call police and report it."

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures or has information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference 8111/22Jan18.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org