The hunt to trace a 19-year-old boy wanted for burglary is under way in Hounslow.

Officers in the borough are appealing to the public for their help in locating Manray Woolfall.

Detectives are keen to speak to the teenager in connection with a burglary.

A police appeal was launched on social media on Thursday (February 8) asking anyone who can help in finding Mr Woolfall.

Hounslow police tweeted: "Can you help us find Manray Woolfall? He is wanted for a burglary and our detectives are very keen to speak to him!

"Know where he is? Give us a call on 101. Wish to remain anon? Give CrimestoppersUK a call on 0800 555 111 and quote CRIS 0502011/18."

Police are urging anyone who may know where he is or if he is spotted to get in touch.

Call police on 101. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference CRIS 0502011/18.

