Staff at a Harlesden kebab shop were held at gunpoint, slashed with knives and stabbed during two terrifying attacks in May.

Police have released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with the assaults, which officers believe are connected.

An attack was first launched at Master Kebab and Pizza shop in Park Parade at 11.30pm on May 11.

According to police a man (suspect 1) was escorted out of the shop by staff following a fight.

He was joined by a second man (suspect 2) outside the restaurant who rounded on the shop's owner, attacking him with knives.

The owner was slashed in the arm three times as he tried to defend himself. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene before returning moments later to attack another member of staff - the incident was caught on the shop's CCTV.

May 13 at 9.30pm the shop was attacked again. Suspect 1 reportedly returned and waited out the back of the restaurant for a member of staff to open the door. When a male staff member opened the door the suspect allegedly threatened him with a black handgun and after entering the shop, stabbed him in the arm with a knife.

Other staff members chased the attacker out of the restaurant and he was last seen running along Harlesden Gardens.

London Ambulance Service attended and took the stabbed staff member to a west London hospital – he was discharged following treatment.

CCTV images of the two suspects at the kebab shop have been released by police.

Suspect one is described a 30-something-year-old man of Middle Eastern appearance, with a short black beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, large dark rimmed glasses and a blue baseball cap at the time of the first attack. He was seen on May 13 without his glasses and baseball hat.

Suspect two is described as a man of Middle Eastern appearance with short dark hair, dark zipped coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Brent police Detective Constable Parminder Ahluwalia said: "These two men have carried out violent attacks on two separate occasions on staff from the same kebab shop.

"If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist this investigation, please get in contact with police."

No arrests have been made in connection with the attacks and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or who recognises these men should contact 101 quoting CAD 9160/11May18 or tweet @MetCC. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.