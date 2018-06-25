Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three towers containing student flats are to be built in the centre of one of London's busiest roundabouts - the Hanger Lane gyratory system in Ealing.

This is despite question marks over air quality and traffic congestion.

Earlier this year, national recovery firm 24/7 Home Rescue, listed the notorious gyratory as one of the top ten worst roundabouts in the UK

But Ealing Council's Planning Committee approved the plans for the buildings which will also contain some teaching rooms on the lower floors, at a meeting on Wednesday, June 20.

There will be one nine-storey building and a 13-storey building linked by two seven-storey structures, all of which will provide 565 student rooms.

At consultation stage, The Greater London Authority raised concerns about air quality affecting the students who will live in the tower blocks.

But committee chairman, Councillor Shital Manro, said his colleagues were satisfied as there will be a mechanical ventilation system for the first six floors and that, above six, pollution levels will be acceptable.

He said: "We felt these plans were at a height that won't affect the neighbourhood too much as there is already a higher building opposite.

"It is a difficult site, but there will be a lot of conditions attached as to how they manage it.

"It was felt that the fact the site will only be occupied for short term usage by students in term time makes it an acceptable proposal because people won't be living there long term."

Mr Manro said councillors felt providing quality student accommodation would potentially free up homes that may have been occupied by students in the borough to help meet the demand for housing. He said large improvements to the underpasses under the gyratory and investment from the developers in affordable homes to the tune of £250,000 had also helped to persuade them.

Ealing Civic Society lodged a series of objections against the plans prior to approval. These include its belief that the development is too high and would obstruct surrounding views and the location is polluted and unsuitable for residential use. Other objections came from the West Twyford Residents' Association and the Brunswick Conservation Area Advisory Panel.

The development will include study areas, education facilities, a roof terrace and cycle bays and on the ground floor, shops, restaurants, cafes and a gym.

Council officers recommended the plan be approved because it helps meet the demand for student accommodation in London and the borough and makes use of a vacant brownfield site.

Their report says that vehicle access to the site would be strictly limited because of the need to avoid adding to traffic problems on the Hanger Lane gyratory. It says the drop-off and pick-up of students would also be "strictly controlled".