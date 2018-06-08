The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of cyclists will strip off for a naked bike ride through London tomorrow (Saturday, June 9) to campaign against car culture and to celebrate the human body in all its forms.

The World Naked Bike Ride is an annual event which sees naked cyclists descend on the capital for a day of cycling.

The event is now a global movement, with similar rides taking place in countries around the world.

The cyclists are protesting against the use of cars and also for more rights for cyclists in London.

A statement on the London event page reads: "In London our problem with motor vehicles is not just private cars.

"Much of the threat to cyclists, along with the oil burning, pollution and congestion in central London, comes from taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches, vans, delivery vehicles, articulated lorries, tipper trucks and people travelling in company cars on business.

"What do those drivers have in common? They are all clogging up our streets because they are paid to be there and someone else is picking up the costs."

The ride encourages all taking part to strip off as many clothes as they feel comfortable to in the name of celebrating freedom and body diversity.

But participants are also asked not to travel to the start points naked or to take too long once it is finished to dress.

The ride has five different start points and ends in Hyde Park.

It starts at different points throughout Saturday afternoon with longer and shorter routes possible.

The start points are in West Norwood, Hyde Park, Clapham Junction, Tower Hill and Kew Bridge.

All routes will eventually merge to form a core circuit taking bikers from Westminster Bridge to the end point at Hyde Park.

Whether completely starkers or wearing very little cyclists are encouraged to decorate themselves in body paint or don a fancy dress outfit in the spirit of the event’s carnival-like vibe.

Start times are as follows:

Clapham Junction: 2.30pm assembly, 2.45pm departure, Grant Road, SW11 2NU

Hyde Park: 2.30pm assembly, 3pm departure. North Carriage Road, W2 2ET

Kew Bridge: 1.20pm assembly, 1.45pm departure, north end of the bridge, W4 3NQ

Regents Park: 2.20pm assembly, 2.50pm departure, outer circle near Cumberland Green, NW1 4NA

Tower Hill: 2pm assembly, 2.45pm departure, Trinity Square Gardens, EC3N 4DJ

West Norwood: 12pm body painting, 2.30pm departure, 242 Norwood Road, SE27 9AW. Cyclists can return for a barbecue after the ride

For more information, visit wnbr.london