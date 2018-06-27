Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fuming Feltham residents are to stage a protest against Hounslow Council's "aggressive redevelopment" plans which threaten to replace a string of community sites with high rise flats.

Campaigners will picket Hounslow's Civic Centre from 6pm on July 5 with the central aim of getting Feltham's historic showman site in Station Estate Road removed from the Feltham Masterplan, which has it earmarked it, along with several other community buildings, for redevelopment.

A Facebook group to save the Feltham Showman site has gathered nearly 10,000 members in just two weeks.

While the showman site is central to the protest, residents are also campaigning to save the Feltham Scouts hall and the Sparrow Farm residents association's club, which are both at risk of council redevelopment.

Protest organiser and community campaigner, Garvin Snell, has lived in Westmacott Drive, Feltham, for 33 years.

He said: "It just feels like we're not being listened too. They are aggressively building on every spare bit of land in the area and are looking to develop on every empty space.

"They say they're here to work with the community and are doing it with our backing, but I don't know who's backing them, none of us do! Even though they hold public consultations it's like we're not listened to."

"The area's being totally over-developed with tall blocks of flats going up everywhere, the one's opposite the station are going to be 10 storeys high- this protest is against high rise flats going up all over Feltham. It's because we're fed up of the council not listening to the us and to the community."

(Image: Get West London)

Protesters will gather outside Hounslow Civic Centre on July 5 - the same evening councillors are due to meet for a planning meeting.

According to Mr Snell, at least 500 community campaigners will carry placards and banners and be handing out leaflets on the night. The campaigners hope to get the attention of Hounslow Council Leader Steve Curran who is expected to attend the planning meeting.

Mr Snell added: "We want to get them to listen. We know council leader Steven Curran will be there and we want the protest to get his attention."

He added: "We feel cheated and lied to at the moment."

(Image: Get West London)

Councillor Steve Curran, Leader of Hounslow Council, has responded to the petition.

He told getwestlondon : "Hounslow, alongside many other London boroughs, is facing a major crisis in housing, at the heart of which is the lack of supply of truly affordable homes. The new London Plan requires Hounslow to provide 21,800 new homes over the next 10 years - an increase of 165% from our previous target of 8,220 units in the previous 10 years.

“The Hounslow statutory Local Plan sets out the Council’s aspiration for the development of the borough over the next 15 years. On the recommendation of the Government’s Planning Inspectorate, the Council is currently carrying out a review of this Plan, in relation to the west of the borough, and the Great West Corridor, to plan to better accommodate new pressures for housing growth and employment opportunities.

"The Reviews of the Plan are subject, by law, to public consultations at specific intervals. The Local Plan Reviews can be viewed here .

(Image: Hounslow Chronicle)

“The West of Borough Review is informed by the Feltham Masterplan. The Feltham Masterplan was produced to consider how the Feltham area could be physically developed over the next 15 years.

“The Masterplan is not a statutory document, but it forms part of the evidence base for the West of the Borough Plan which will have statutory weight when adopted.

"The Masterplan identifies the Station Estate Road "Travelling Show People's" site as having potential for redevelopment for housing due to its close proximity to the train station and town centre. Following a six-week public consultation, which took place from 20 January to 3 March 2017, the Masterplan was approved in September 2017.

"Whilst the Travelling Show People’s site is shown as part of the Feltham Masterplan, no final decision on the development of the site has been taken. Before we can do so we must continue to engage with the Travelling Show People, and agree a suitable alternative site for their possible relocation."

(Image: Google)

Cllr Curran says the council have carried out assessments to identify a suitable alternative site, including meeting with the Travelling Show People community.

He added: "We will continue to engage and listen to our community to understand their needs before any final decisions on developments are taken.

"The council has proposed a redevelopment of the Sparrow Farm centre to provide a new community centre, which will provide modern, flexible space for a variety of community activities; and 25 new council homes for London Borough of Hounslow residents on the councils waiting list.

"Since October 2016, we have carried out extensive consultations over our proposals for the development of the Sparrow Farm site, including many meetings with the Sparrow Farm Residents Association. We continue to engage with the Sparrow Farm community.

"We are currently working with the local community to find out what they would like to use the community spaces, for example, creche facilities, social events, education and training, clubs, or other possible activities. When completed the development will provide valuable space and opportunities to meet the needs of the community."