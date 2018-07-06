The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proposal to restrict buskers in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea after a raft of complaints has attracted 380 responses from the public.

A Freedom of Information Act response shows most complaints were about street performers around South Kensington Tube Station and Harrods department store.

Kensington & Chelsea Council's public consultation, which asked residents and performers whether buskers should be restricted or even banned from the London borough, ended on Friday (July 6).

The council asked residents whether they would support a clampdown on loud or obstructive busking, saying it received an average of 1,200 complaints a year about street performers.

The survey the council put out to the public asked if busking should be banned everywhere at all times, banned just outside underground stations or limited to certain hours.

It also asked survey respondents whether it should look at banning specific loud instruments, like drums.

The breakdown of the complaints contained in the council's FOI response does not detail the type of busking activity, but shows that often dozens of complaints would come in about particular street performers.

In the 2016/17 financial year the council recorded 1,116 complaints about buskers.

A total of 317 complaints concerned the Thurloe Road and Exhibition Road areas near South Kensington underground station, with 98 about busking specifically outside the Tube station.

There were 263 complaints concerning street performers in the area around Harrods, and 178 concerned the Portobello Road area, a popular area for busking where the Notting Hill markets are held.

In the 2017/18 financial year the council recorded 1,504 complaints.

During that period, the area that recorded the most complaints was, again, the Thurloe Road and Exhibition Road areas outside South Kensington station, racking up 380 reports, with another 59 about busking outside the underground station.

There were 158 complaints about street performers in the area around Harrods, and 136 about the Portobello market areas.

A council spokesman said the findings from the consultation will be considered from Monday (July 9) and a decision made in due course.