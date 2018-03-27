The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge cannabis factory has been shut down by police in Hounslow .

Around 500 cannabis plants were discovered by officers from Hounslow and Heston Central during a drugs raid in the borough.

Police also found an amount of counterfeit currency which was confiscated.

Images released by Hounslow Police showed copious amounts of cannabis were being grown at an address in Heston .

The drugs raid took place in Old Park Mews on Monday morning (March 26).

According to police, the entire haul of drugs has since been destroyed.

A message was posted on the Hounslow Police Twitter account following the good work of officers.

It read: "Fantastic result by LBH Policing Team and MPS Heston Central this morning after a drugs raid in Hounslow.

"Cannabis factory closed, drugs destroyed!"

If anyone wants to report a crime, call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

