A man has been arrested in Northolt after allegedly threatening a person with a knife in broad daylight.

Police were called to reports of a man threatening another with a knife in Northolt on Thursday (July 26).

The man was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers working with the B team response unit.

Two large zombie knives were then seized by officers, a spokesman for Ealing MPS said.

In a tweet posted at 1.19pm, a police spokesman said: "Call to police regarding a male in Northolt threatening another with a knife.

"Male arrested by B team response and two large zombie knives recovered."

"Great to have these off the streets," the spokesman added.