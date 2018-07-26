A man has been arrested in Northolt after allegedly threatening a person with a knife in broad daylight.
Police were called to reports of a man threatening another with a knife in Northolt on Thursday (July 26).
The man was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers working with the B team response unit.
Two large zombie knives were then seized by officers, a spokesman for Ealing MPS said.
In a tweet posted at 1.19pm, a police spokesman said: "Call to police regarding a male in Northolt threatening another with a knife.
"Male arrested by B team response and two large zombie knives recovered."
"Great to have these off the streets," the spokesman added.