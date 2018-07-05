There are severe delays on the M25 motorway after a crash on the major route.
Drivers have been warned over massive delays after a crash between junction 16 and junction 17 this evening (July 5).
A previous emergency repairs incident near Staines has also had an impact on the motorway.
Highways England have cautioned motorists to expect disruption and to consider altreantive routes if heading toward Surrey.
The clockwise carriageway of the M25 has severe delays back to junction 13 near Staines.
Delays are expected to be up to two hours after the Buckinghamshire incident which has left the main route to Surrey in chaos.
Highways England has tweeted a wanring saying; “J16 - J17 closed clockwise due to collision incident ... clockwise carriageway has severe delays from J13 #Staines ... If you're heading towards #Surrey on M25 consider alternative routes.”
Vehicles clear but massive delays remain
A crash involving multiple vehicles has been from the scene on the M25 clockwise at J16 M40.
All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, but an emergency repairs restriction remain in place further along the carriageway.
This means that the long delays Highways England warned drivers about remains in place
Where was the crash?
The crash occurred between junction 16 and 17 and has added to major delays in the area, making travel extremely difficult this evening.
What we know so far
An accident has added to traffic problems already mounting through the day after three lanes were closed for emergency repairs.
There are severe delays and three lanes closed due to emergency repairs on M25 clockwise between J16 M40 and J17 A412 near Maple Cross, with congestion on M25 to J13 A30 (Staines).
Lanes two, three and four are now closed for emergency repairs following a Carriageway defect repairs to a large ridge line affecting two lanes.
There has now also been an accident in the queues adding to the delays.
Drivers have been warned of two-hour delays on the major transport route and have told to avoid attempting to drive to Surrey