There are severe delays on the M25 motorway after a crash on the major route.

Drivers have been warned over massive delays after a crash between junction 16 and junction 17 this evening (July 5).

A previous emergency repairs incident near Staines has also had an impact on the motorway.

Highways England have cautioned motorists to expect disruption and to consider altreantive routes if heading toward Surrey.

The clockwise carriageway of the M25 has severe delays back to junction 13 near Staines.

Delays are expected to be up to two hours after the Buckinghamshire incident which has left the main route to Surrey in chaos.

Highways England has tweeted a wanring saying; “J16 - J17 closed clockwise due to collision incident ... clockwise carriageway has severe delays from J13 #Staines ... If you're heading towards #Surrey on M25 consider alternative routes.”

We will bring you further updates on the developing traffic situation below