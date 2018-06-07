North End Road is partially closed causing slow traffic and delays in Fulham after a massive sink hole opened in nearby Dawes Road.

According to traffic information service Inrix, North End Road is closed southbound and motorists are warned to expect delays due to a sinkhole down the road from the Cock Tavern.

Google Maps shows heavy traffic in North End Road from the junction with Star Road up to Dawes Road following the incident.

There is also heavy traffic at the top of Dawes Road near to the Cock Tavern pub.

Motorists have been told to expect delays in Fulham throughout the afternoon.

We will be bringing pictures, video and all the latest updates on Fulham traffic delays and road closures following the sink hole below.