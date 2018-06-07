North End Road is partially closed causing slow traffic and delays in Fulham after a massive sink hole opened in nearby Dawes Road.
According to traffic information service Inrix, North End Road is closed southbound and motorists are warned to expect delays due to a sinkhole down the road from the Cock Tavern.
Google Maps shows heavy traffic in North End Road from the junction with Star Road up to Dawes Road following the incident.
There is also heavy traffic at the top of Dawes Road near to the Cock Tavern pub.
Motorists have been told to expect delays in Fulham throughout the afternoon.
We will be bringing pictures, video and all the latest updates on Fulham traffic delays and road closures following the sink hole below.
Thames Water checking for damage to pipes after hole opens in Dawes Road
Hammersmith and Fulham council confirmed that Thames Water is checking there is no damage to pipes in North End Road after a hole opened up in nearby Dawes Road. Initial repairs to the hole have been made and “urgent repairs” will follow.
A Hammersmith and Fulham council spokesman said:
“We were alerted to a hole in Dawes Road on Wednesday. We immediately fenced off the area and made initial repairs.
North End Road is closed southbound as Thames Water check there is no damage to the pipes. Urgent repairs will follow and the road will be re-opened.”
Hammersmith and Fulham Council working to fix sinkhole "ASAP"
Works to fix a hole that’s opened up in Dawes Road, Fulham are being carried out “ASAP”, according to Hammersmith and Fulham Council.
Speaking to GetWestLondon a council spokesman explained that North End Road was closed southbound while works to make Dawes Road safe were ongoing. He said the council was working to fix the hole “ASAP.”
A full statement form H&F Council will be coming shortly.
See where Fulham sinkhole opened
While North End Road is closed southbound the sinkhole is in nearby Dawes Road.
Cock Tavern open for business after massive sinkhole opens nearby
The Cock Tavern pub in North End Road at the junction with Dawes Road is unaffected by the sinkhole that’s opened up nearby.
Speaking to GetWestLondon a member of Cock Tavern bar staff, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “There is a sinkhole nearby but we’re not affected by it. It’s business as usual here.”
Massive sinkhole opens up in Fulham
A massive sinkhole has opened up near North End Road and caused traffic delays in the surrounding area. The sinkhole opened in Dawes Road, down the road from the Cock Tavern in North End Road at around 1pm. North End Road is closed southbound following the incident and motorists travelling in the area have been warned to expect delays.