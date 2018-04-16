Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This terrifying seven-inch knife was seized from a man who had reportedly been seen carrying it in Westminster on Sunday night (April 15).

Metropolitan Police were called to Denbigh Street where a man was allegedly seen in possession of the vicious blade following reports of a fight at around 11pm.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of carrying a knife at the scene and he was taken to a police station for questioning.

Westminster Police tweeted a photo of the huge knife on Monday (April 16).

The tweet read: "Last night officers from Response Team D arrested a man... one less lethal weapon on the streets of London."

A Westminster Police spokesman added: "A male was arrested at approximately 11pm last night. This was following officers being flagged down and advised of an altercation. Descriptions were passed to officers who found the arrested male nearby.

"This knife was found as a result of a search. The male is in custody awaiting interview."

