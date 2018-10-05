Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents at a block of flats in Maida Vale are to get a massive refund to the combined tune of £85,000 after they were overcharged for cleaning bills.

The tenants queried a sudden hike in service charges for cleaning communal areas at the 125 flats owned by Genesis Notting Hill Housing Association in Randolph Avenue.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said the bill for communal cleaning had gone up from £3.12 a week last year to £11.63 a week this year.

They raised the issue with the housing association in the spring and one said: “I’m cross, I want my money back.”

Genesis has apologised for the mistake which meant residents were charged for five days' cleaning a week, instead of one.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough said one resident saw their bill go up from £22.29 a month to £96.59 and demanded the money be repaid immediately.

"They should be paying it back immediately. It belongs to the tenants who have been overcharged," he said.

"The total rebate should be around £1,190 per flat, which is considerable."

A Genesis spokesman said: "The overcharging started when the new contract began, so in November 2016.

"There will be a refund of £85,000 for overcharging across the entirety of Randolph Avenue, but the credit per block or per household will vary."

Around 100 households were affected by the overcharging.



He said that a letter was going out to residents outlining the timescales of when accounts will be amended.

All overcharges will be credited to residents’ rent and/or service charge accounts, meaning that either outstanding balances will be cleared, or they will have that money taken off their rent/service charges.

He said the mistake came about because of "an administration error during the tendering process that led to incorrect charges for five days of cleaning per week, for which we sincerely apologise".



Genesis' neighbourhood manager raised the issue last October and sought clarification from the contractor. When this was eventually received, it identified that admin error and the subsequent overcharges.

The housing association said it did not believe any other blocks are affected but "we are double-checking all of our legacy Genesis stock to ensure there are no similar errors in administration at other locations".