The much-loved man who run an animal sanctuary in Hillingdon for four decades has sadly passed away.

Stan Atkins tended to his farm at Pole Hill Park, fondly known as Pets Corner, for 40 years.

The local hero tended to the animals and allowed countless local children and adults to interact with them.

More than 200 people have joined a Facebook group titled In Memory of Stan - RIP Stan since his death on March 27.

Caz de Silva wrote: "R.I.P STAN and thank you for all you did for the community and the wonderful memories you gave to all."

Angela Parkins, who visited Stan and the animal farm for 30 years described him as a "caring and dedicated man", adding: "You will be missed Stan, your animals will be waiting to greet you at the Rainbow Bridge. Stan you were a great man, I used to love our chats."

Remembering childhood visits, Ziggy King posted on the group: "As kids we probably didn’t give Stan the respect he deserved, it’s very true that you don’t always appreciate what you’ve got until it’s gone, the park is a massive part of my memories, mostly good ones too, so thanks Stan."

Julie Seymour called Stan's death "the end of an era".

She said: "Stan was truly dedicated to Pets Corner, relying on donations and spending his own money.

"He never faltered once, 'til he physically could not do it any more. How many people today would do that for a community? Not many."

Tina Farrar wrote: "RIP Stan, you made a lot of children happy with the work you did at Pets Corner. I used to visit all the time as a child."

Former park keeper Mr Atkins set up Pets Corner as a shelter for those moving into high rise accommodation in the borough, who could no longer keep their cats and dogs with them.

His popularity in the community was highlighted after a plea to keep the sanctuary open gained an overwhelming response .

A Facebook Group titled "Friends of Pets Corner, Hillingdon" was set up in 2016 with an accompanying crowdfunding page to return Pets Corner to its former glory .

Sadly, the farm closed its doors for good in November last year , with all its all animals taken to Nathan's Farm in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire.

