WhatsApp has launched a huge new update that will massively change the way you chat to friends

The popular instant messaging service can now be used to make group calls with voice and video.

Users can now chat with up to four friends at anytime, anywhere following a new update at the end of last month.

Members of the group call will be able to see, hear and speak to each other simultaneously, The Mirror reports.

A WhatsApp spokesman announced the update in a blog post which read: “You can make a group call with up to four people total - anytime and anywhere.

"Just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new "add participant" button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call."

WhatsApp has reassured users that these group calls will always be end-to-end encrypted.

(Image: WatsApp)

This means only the members of the group can listen to or view the content of the call.

WhatsApp also confirmed that it has designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions.

The feature is currently rolling out on the iPhone and Android versions of the app.