A brand new 30-acre industrial park in Hayes is nearing completion, along with a 40-acre public park.

Prologis Park West London is built on land which has been derelict for more than 15 years, with the last phase of construction expected to be completed later this year.

Some of the site was designated as greenbelt land, which made the granting of planning permission for the scheme controversial.

Situated next to Stockley Park , the land was bought in 2014 from the Stockley Park Consortium and, when complete, will feature 465,293 square feet of space for businesses.

It is hoped its development will create 650 new jobs.

Carefully positioned to take advantage of Heathrow Airport and Crossrail, Prologis was able to secure permission after promising to redevelop the local area.

Last Thursday (June 28), Prologis teamed up with Hillingdon Council leader Ray Puddifoot to "open" a redeveloped stretch of the Grand Union Canal .

A new canal path has taken more than a year to complete and links the canal to Horton Road.

The overall public improvement works have cost Prologis £3 million and also include the redevelopment of 40 acres of land, which will be handed over to Hillingdon Council and run by the authority as a public park in 2019.

The new land freed up for public use is four times the size of the greenbelt land that was taken by the developer.

Cllr Puddifoot said: “This development is something that both Prologis and Hillingdon Council can be proud of.

“The amount of open space gained for Hillingdon residents, included in the total development of this site, is four times greater than the greenbelt land taken up by the development.”

Prologis has also redeveloped the water features on Ironbridge Road.

The new canal path will improve access to the park itself, which can now be reached via a 15-minute walk from West Drayton station, along the Grand Union Canal.

A plaque was unveiled at last Thursday's opening ceremony on a wall which was built with bricks made by local schools and community groups.

Prologis Park has already leased two of its facilities as a data centre for VIRTUS, the biggest data centre provider in the UK.

“Being part of the local community is a core part of our business philosophy,” said Mark Shepherd, speaking on behalf of Prologis UK.

“We have been investing in the London area for almost 20 years and, in addition to providing local employment, Prologis Park West London and the land parcels we have regenerated, will offer green spaces, footpaths and cycleways which will benefit both employees of the park and local residents.”

The deal between the council and developer is not unique.

In April St Modwen, who are behind the development of the St Andrew's Park site at the RAF Uxbridge base, donated a 32-acre park to Hillingdon Council .

It has been named Dowdings Park and is part of a development which will include new homes, a school and retail space.