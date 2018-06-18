The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge new primary school building, which is at the heart of a £155 million regeneration scheme, is about to open in West Ealing .

St John's Primary School's new building in Green Man Gardens, on the Green Man Lane estate, will be officially opened on Tuesday (June 19).

The new school building will have space for 630 pupils, while there is also a nursery which can accommodate about 100 children.

Designed by Conran and Partners and with the help of regeneration partners A2Dominion and Rydon, the developers aimed to "create classrooms fit for 21st century learning".

The new school was built on land adjacent to the original school building. Pupils started transferring over to the two-form entry school and nursery at the start of the Spring Term as part of an interim period before the official opening this week.

The building has the capability to expand to three-form entry as the area's regeneration continues.

The old school building, which dated back to the 1970s, is currently being taken down.

The school will also have capacity for 25 children from across the borough with speech and learning difficulties.

The Green Man Lane Estate regeneration is now in its third phase, with the entire neighbourhood undergoing a nine-year overhaul. The entire project will see 464 council flats being demolished and replaced with more than 770 new homes, including flats at affordable rent, shared ownership and outright sale.

To celebrate the school's opening, award winning film maker Jevan Chowdhury has created a film which will premiere at the official opening.

Headteacher Ms Marilyn Borlase says: “This is a wonderful chance to view our brand new state-of-the-art CONRAN-designed building, and our specially-commissioned promotional film directed by award-winning film-maker Jevan Chowdhury and choreographed by Olympic 2012 choreographer Jeanefer Jean-Charles."