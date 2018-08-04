The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of tonnes of household rubbish went up in flames in a fire at a recycling plant in Brentford .

Firefighters continue to tackle the blaze almost 10 hours after the huge blaze in Transport Avenue started on Friday night (August 3).

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene at 11.15pm however the incident remains ongoing as crew work hard to dampen the area down.

Up to 8,000 tonnes of waste was "100% alight" and nearby residents were urged to close their doors and windows due to the large clouds of smoke.

The incident resulted in bellows of smoke spreading across the area, including over residential streets.

"Brentford recycling plant fire is producing a small amount of smoke and residents living nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows shut as a precaution," London Fire Brigade tweeted on Saturday morning (August 4).

"Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day."

Flames could be seen from nearby roads and a picture taken at the scene show huge piles of rubbish emitting clouds of smoke.

Another image taken around eight hours later shows the smoky aftermath and firefighters remain at the scene to dampen the area down.

"Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a waste recycling centre on Transport Avenue, in Brentford," an LFB spokesman said.

"The fire produced a low level plume of smoke and residents living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

"The brigade was called at 11.15pm and the fire was under control at 7.11am.

"Fire crews from Heston, Chiswick, Richmond and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

It added that "1,000 tonnes of mixed household refuse were damaged" however it was later confirmed that by the end of the blaze, the amount of waste alight increased to up to 8,000 tonnes.

"Four open air container bunkers, approximately 20 metres by 10 metres by 10 metres holding 2,000 tonnes of household rubbish each were 100% alight," a spokesman added.