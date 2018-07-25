Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The landlord of a noisy Hillingdon pub who upset residents by blasting loud music into the night despite noise complaints has been hit with a hefty fine.

Leaseholder and licensee of Captain Morgans Freehouse in Field End Road, Eastcote , Darren Farrell, was ordered to pay more than £14,000 after ignoring repeated complaints and noise abatement notices.

While the pub was licenced to play music until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11pm on week nights, Eastcote residents were disturbed by "intrusive" music that could be "heard through earphones and ear plugs" blaring from the pub late at night on several occasions.

Hillingdon Council’s anti-social behaviour and environment team issued the pub with noise abatement notices on February 20 and March 22 but loud music was still heard coming from the pub on five separate occasions between March 18 and April 21.

Farrell was due appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 16 to answer five breaches of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. But he was convicted in his absence after he failed to appear.

The court fined Farrell £2,640 for each offence and ordered him to pay costs of £1,416, as well as a £170 victim surcharge - making the total cost £14,786.

Hillingdon Council's Cabinet Member for Community Commerce and Regeneration, Councillor Douglas Mills , said: "The loud music coming from the pub was penetrating and intrusive, making sleep impossible for local residents.

"On one occasion it could even been heard through earphones and ear plugs. This sort of flagrant disregard for the law is totally unacceptable, and I am pleased to see the severity of the offences reflected in the hefty fine."