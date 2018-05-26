The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge combat knife has been seized in Westminster from a male suspect who was allegedly found carrying a balaclava, gloves and drugs.

On Friday night (May 25), Metropolitan Police officers were in Westminster as part of Operation Bobcat, aimed at targeting knife crime and drug offences.

Officers arrested a male suspect who was allegedly "in possession of this large combat knife", a spokesman for Westminster Police said on Saturday (May 26).

Police suggest he was also found to be carrying a "balaclava, gloves and a large quantity of drugs".

Posting on Twitter, the police spokesman said: "Op Bobcat officers were in the W1 area last night to target knife crime and drug offences.

"They arrested a male suspect who was in possession of this large combat knife. The suspect was also found to be carrying a balaclava, gloves, and a large quantity of drugs."