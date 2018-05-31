The video will start in 8 Cancel

Campaigners are gearing up once again to stand against plans to build a huge curved tower block in Chiswick.

The developers of the so-called Chiswick Curve, Starbones, have appealed against Hounslow Council's rejection last year of the 32-storey tower, which they want to build at Chiswick Roundabout.

A public inquiry, which is due to last four weeks to hear the appeal case, will start on June 12 at Brentford Free Church in Boston Manor Road, Brentford.

The West Chiswick & Gunnersbury Society which aims to help people get their voices heard on decisions that affect them, has issued a rallying cry on its website, saying: "This public inquiry is immensely important for the future, not only of this part of the borough of Hounslow but also, more generally, of West London.

"The outcome will set the scene for other developments in the area.

"What is at stake is our precious heritage, the character and context of our neighbourhoods and the quality of our lives and those of future residents."

The developers, however, say the benefits of the scheme would include 320 new homes with 30% affordable housing, 4,608 sqm of flexible office

workspace, 498 sqm of retail /café space, improvements to the

nearby road junctions and underpass and a public viewing gallery.

For weeks one and two of the inquiry, Hounslow Council will present its case for turning down the plans.

Other groups to speak at the inquiry will include Historic England, The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, and the Kew Society and the West Chiswick & Gunnersbury Society.

Starbones will present its case in the third week.

Part of the inquiry will hear the developer's case to also build three large digital advertising panels on the proposed tower. This was also previously refused by the council.

Council planning officers recommended the plans be refused in 2017 and produced a report which stated reasons including its size and "substantial harm" to local heritage sites such as Kew Gardens.

Revised plans which were also refused were condemned in the report for "the standard of design" and the "proposed provision of affordable housing".

The appeal will be decided by Planning Inspector Paul Griffiths.

More details about the appeal can be found at http://www.hwa.uk.com/projects/land-at-chiswick-roundabout-public-inquiry/