Residents in Feltham are going to be given an exciting glimpse into the brand new multi-million pound station upgrade using virtual reality technology.

Network Rail is investing £23 million to rebuild parts of Feltham station , providing extended platforms for longer trains, new step-free access and a new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians.

Residents will have the opportunity to experience the new-look station , which is due to be completed in December 2019, through a high-tech virtual reality headset drop-in session next week.

The first phase of the work will begin in September, with the installation of a second entrance on platform 1, providing step-free access and an improved interchange with local buses.

(Image: Network Rail)

Giving passengers “easier journeys” and a “safer, more accessible station”, the £23 million project is being delivered in partnership with Hounslow Council and Transport for London.

Lindsey Tien, the scheme sponsor for Network Rail , said: “This project will give Feltham a station fit for the 21st century, and I’m delighted we are able to offer people a glimpse of the future through virtual reality.

“We encourage anyone interested in this exciting scheme to come along to find out how this £23 million investment will help improve safety and make people’s journeys easier.”

(Image: Network Rail)

The new pedestrian and cycle bridge will allow Network Rail to remove the existing ramped footbridge and permanently close the dangerous Feltham West level crossing in March next year.

Feltham West level crossing is the second highest-risk highway crossing on the entire South Western Rail network and has a history of dangerous deliberate misuse.

According to Network Rail , its removal will significantly improve safety for those crossing the railway.

Feltham residents have been invited to attend the drop-in session at Feltham Station on August 15 between 3.30pm and 7pm to see what work will be taking place at Feltham station and the surrounding area.

Attendees will be able to view their improved facility with the use of a VR headset and speak to the project team to find out more about the project.

Another round of community engagement events will take place in January next year.