The tragic death of a mum-of-one from Hanwell has left the community "united in sympathy" as local residents rally behind the heartbroken family ahead of her funeral.

One week has passed since 24-year-old Lilia Djairine was pronounced dead in Uxbridge Road , outside the L’oro di Napoli pizzeria at the end of Hanwell's Half Acre Road.

Paramedics and passers-by desperately tried for "half an hour" on July 19 to revive the mum-of-one, who Metropolitan Police later revealed died by hanging.

Candlelit vigils and flowers have been left every day outside the pizzeria, which one Hanwell resident said has been "at the heart of the community" since it opened.

Speaking to getwestlondon , Ann Ryan, who lives opposite L’oro di Napoli, said everyone stands "side-by-side with Lilia's family and friends at this most difficult time".

She said: "Hanwell is still in shock about the tragic events which unfolded last week and the loss of Lilila.

"Since opening, L'oro di Napoli pizza restaurant has been at the heart of the community and now tragedy has bestowed on them the community of Hanwell have once again opened their arms.



"Family, friends, residents and local businesses have laid masses of flowers, lit candles, sent condolences and paid their respects outside the pizza restaurant where she worked and sadly close by, lost her life.



"Hanwell stands united in sympathy, side by side with Lilia's family and friends at this most difficult time."

VIGILS IN UXBRIDGE ROAD

The young woman died just yards away from The Viaduct pub, having been found on a pavement at the side of the busy road just after midday on July 19.

A forensics tent was put up around her body around four hours after she was declared dead.

Ms Ryan added: "The whole situation is just horrific, she died publicly in a very sad way. All of Hanwell is in shock and mourning, it's affecting everyone.

"There has been a great show of community support for the family since, we have so many negative things going on in Hanwell that in times of need you can see local residents rally around.

"We're all right behind the family, the whole neighbourhood is just so saddened by this."

Candles were left outside the pizzeria so everyone who wants to light one for Lilia is able to.

Lilia's funeral will take place locally on Friday (July 27).

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of her death has now been released under investigation, police said on Saturday.