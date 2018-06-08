Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Remember the days when you'd sit down with your nan and scream at the TV while Big Daddy battled Giant Haystacks?

Well, it's safe to say wrestling has changed a bit since then, and now you have a chance to see the world's best wrestlers on your doorstep.

This is because WWE will be hosting its second annual United Kingdom Championship Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall on June 18 and 19, and tickets are still available.

We have spoken to WWE legend Shawn Michaels about the tournament and what his hopes are for the two day event.

Michaels appeared at the first show WWE ever did at the Royal Albert Hall, and he says the venue holds a special place in his heart.

We of course understand that the joy of wrestling for many of you will have disappeared in your teens, but we can assure you that watching this show will reignite that guttering wrestling flame inside.

We have taken the decision to give you the answers to a few of the questions we think you'll most likely have in your head right now, but if there are any others, feel free to ask.

Isn't wrestling fake?

No, it's not. Fake would suggest that no-one actually gets hurt and that nothing ever goes wrong because it's not real.

What is true is that the results of the matches are pre-determined, but if you look and see how many people have been forced into early retirements through injury caused by wrestling, it would be hard to argue that it's fake.

Depending on the experience of the wrestlers, a certain amount of the fight will be choreographed, while other parts of the match will be improvised by the people in the ring.

Because professional wrestlers wrestle almost 365 days a year, these precautions are necessary for them to be able to compete day in, day out.

"Of course I miss being in the ring with everyone, but now that I'm a wrestling coach, I actually find that I get more nervous watching the guys I train because I know what they're putting themselves through," said pro wrestler Shawn Michaels.

Does Hulk Hogan still wrestle?

Unfortunately not. Given that he's now 64 years old, Hulk is enjoying his retirement from the ring. If you watched during the 70s and 80s, you're very unlikely to see anyone from that era wrestling for WWE.

WWE's United Kingdom Tournament celebrates the best of British wrestling, as well as some of the brightest talent from across the pond, so although you may not see Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant or Ric Flair, you could be seeing the stars of the future.

Michaels mentioned some of the names he is most excited about seeing at the event.

"Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream. There are so many with amazing potential so it's going to be an amazing weekend of pro-wrestling."

Do they still hit each other over the heads with tables?

No, they generally used metal chairs.

For a number of years now, hitting people on the head with inanimate objects has been banned in the WWE, largely due to several wrestlers from the 80s and 90s suing the company for head injuries as a result of these 'chair shots'.

But fear not, as they're still allowed to throw each other through tables and ladders, so there's still plenty of furniture related fun.

"Wrestling has changed so much even since I retired in 2010, mostly for the better. It's a different product now, which is something you will be able to see the best of at the Albert Hall," said Michaels.

How can I get tickets?

You can either call the Royal Albert Hall's box office on 020 7589 8212 or visit www.livenation.co.uk .

The legendary Shawn Michaels will be returning to action at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament live from the Royal Albert Hall, June 18 and 19.