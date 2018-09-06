Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new father from Harrow was moments from death when a stranger's donation of their lungs saved his life.

At one point, Wilson Da Graça, 35, having become a father just weeks earlier was told by doctors he may not make it.

However, Wilson was fortunate enough to receive the donation of a pair of lungs and underwent a gruelling 12-hour operation, which almost ended in tragedy.

He had suffered with the lung condition cystic bronchiectasis since he was a child, suffering mucus-filled coughs that he always imagined he would grow out of.

(Image: Wilson Da Graça)

"My mum used to worry about me all the time," said Wilson.

"I was always getting coughs with a lot of mucus that I’d have to spit out. I think the hope was I’d grow out of it. Nobody said anything about a serious illness."

In 2005, while living in Portugal, Wilson had yet another chest infection, requiring inpatient antibiotic treatment, which is when he first learned of his diagnosis.

Similar to cystic fybrosis, in cystic bronchiectasis, lung infections cause damage to the bronchi and they become too wide, making the lungs build up mucus and infection.

"In a way, it was a relief to find out what it was," Wilson admitted.

"But I also discovered there was no cure for bronchiectasis. I have the most severe form – which is progressive and can be fatal.

"The best way of treating any condition or disease is your own attitude. It’s vital you don’t get too low about it. I made the decision to remain positive. You have to live your normal life."

Wilson's mother was in São Tomé in Africa at the time and he decided not to worry her by telling her the diagnosis.

The year after his diagnosis, Wilson was in intensive care for seven days intubated. This is when the doctors first mentioned a tarnsplant. However, Wilson dismissed it at the time, thinking he was getting better.

(Image: Wilson Da Graça)

Three years later, Iglesia, Wilson's wife whom he met at university, gave birth to their first child Tatiana, now aged nine.

In 2011, Wilson felt so well that he decided to move to the UK and develop a career in tourism. Looking to improve his English, he started with a job in Nando's. His first two years went smoothly, without any illness, but in the winter of 2013 he started to take a turn.

That winter, he was admitted to hospital three times with chest infections.

"I was referred to Dr Carby at Harefield Hospital " Wilson said.

"He floated the idea of a transplant, just like the doctors in Portugal had. It was a scary thought, but at this point I could see my health was deteriorating."

(Image: Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust)

Wilson had to use an oxygen tank at night to help him function, before being told he needed round-the-clock oxygen from 2015. However, Wilson still had a family to support, so would only manage to take oxygen from 8pm to 8am while working part-time.

"The truth was, I was really struggling. Dr Carby told me my condition was getting too dangerous," said Wilson.

"In July 2016, the doctor told me I needed to be hooked up to the oxygen all the time. I also had some news for him. My wife was two months pregnant.

"Early in 2017, I was listed for transplant. My wife was heavily pregnant at this point, and I could hardly breathe. The only chance I had now was a transplant. My little boy Thomas was born on 13th June 2017."

(Image: Wilson Da Graça)

Just 10 days after baby Thomas was born, he was told by Dr Carby that his situation was becoming critical. He had to be hospitalised until a pair of lungs became available for a transplant.

A few weeks in, a pair of lungs became available but they weren't suitable for him.

He said: "Over the years, I had been in hospital a lot, both here and in Portugal. But I’d been in for a few weeks – and then I’d come out. I always knew I’d get out again.

"Spending time waiting for these lungs made me feel very low. There were a lot of questions in my head.

"Would the lungs ever come? Would I survive the operation? My wife had just had a baby ... would I ever get to be a dad to him? I’d always been so positive, but this time I was in tears."

Wilson was briefly let home to enjoy his family before things took a turn for the worse again and he was rushed back to Harefield Hospital.

"They thought I wasn’t going to make it," he added. "I was placed on an ECMO machine which pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

"The doctors put me in an induced coma, but in August I was woken up. Another pair of lungs had become available.

"Did I want them? 'Yes' was my response. 'I’m ready for a transplant'. The operation was scheduled for the evening. My wife was with me, with my baby boy outside with my mother in law.

"As I was prepared for the operation, the staff asked me if I wanted to see my baby boy. Shaking my head, I said, 'No, I’ll see him afterwards'.

(Image: Wilson Da Graça)

"I caught the team exchanging glances – as if to say, ‘He seems confident’. And I was. I just knew. I knew I would come out again and see him."

Wilson's operation started at 9pm and went through until 9am. Complications occurred in the operations and for a moment, it seemed to the doctor's that Wilson was not going to survive, but once more he started to breathe.

He said: "When I woke up a few days later, every single one of the nurses who had been involved in my care came in my room to see I me waking. I felt like a celebrity."

Wilson's new lungs needed a small repair, and he spent a week and a half in intensive care.

"Incredibly, after that huge operation, I was out of hospital in two weeks," Wilspon contiued. "When the staff saw me walking about, they didn’t believe it was me. One person joked, 'Are you Wilson’s twin brother?' I looked so well after having been so close to death."

A year on from Wilson's transplant, he is now able to run and play with his daughter.

"I couldn’t even exist without oxygen before," he said. "It was terrible.

"One day I was late for the bus, the bus was coming and I suddenly realised I could run. I did and I was fine. It felt amazing.

"There have been a few blips in my health, where I was taken into hospital – I had shingles and then pneumonia – but I recovered. Soon, I hopefully will be able to go back to work.

"Every day I am mindful that although I am living, somebody else died. I think of the people who lost a loved one and who were generous enough in their grief to think about someone in desperate need, like me.

"I want to say thank you. I’d love to speak the person’s relatives. I’d love to tell them how much the donation has meant to me, to be with my family and my wife, to appreciate life. I am waiting for the right moment to see if this is possible. I don’t want to intrude on their grief.

"Hopefully, the fact I am living gives meaning to someone’s death; a new life.

"I like to think of my donor in heaven, looking down and seeing me playing with my kids, feeling happy that his lungs are helping me be a father to my children.

"That is how I imagine my donor."

To find out more about organ donations or for details on Organ Donation Week, visit organdonation.nhs.uk .