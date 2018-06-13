Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keep an eye on your car in London, a vehicle was stolen every 20 minutes last year.

In 2017, there were 30,766 thefts of a motor vehicle recorded by police in London, three every hour, an increase of a third (16%) compared to 2016, when there were 26,414 thefts.

This works out as a rate of 351 thefts for every 100,000 people living in the area covered by Met police. That is the highest rate in the country.

In order to protect your car from thieves, police suggest fitting an alarm, and, if the car is older than four years, you should consider having an approved immobiliser professionally fitted. Never leave keys in the ignition, even for just a few seconds.

With the new keyless cars, thieves are using relay technology to unlock and start the engine by intercepting a signal from a nearby set of car keys. To protect your car against this type of theft, the police suggest to keep your keys far away from windows and doors so that the signal is harder to pick up, or put your car in a garage.

Other security suggestions included using steering locks, having car windows security etched, using a car cover, as it will take considerably longer to gain access to the car, or securing your car with a wheel lock.

In the unfortunate event of your car being stolen, you should report it to the police - providing the registration number, make and model and colour - and your insurance company straight away.

In 2017, there were 109,469 thefts of a vehicle reported to police,

187 thefts for every 100,000 residents. That corresponds to 12 cars stolen every hour across England and Wales.

The number has increased compared to 2016 when there were 92,868 thefts, the equivalent of 163 for every 100,000 people.

Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, recorded the lowest rate. There was only the equivalent of 51 thefts of a vehicle for every 100,000 people, or 265 in total.