Londoners can look forward to one more day of sizzling sunshine after enjoying the country's hottest early May bank holiday on record.

Temperatures on Monday (April 7) reached record-breaking highs of 28.7C in Northolt , but the capital will soon experience a temperature drop.

Although scorching temperatures of around 28C are predicted for Tuesday (May 8), they will struggle to reach 20C for the rest of the week, according to Met Office.

A colder-front which will bring cloud and rain is set to push in from the west, bringing temperatures of around 17C on Thursday and Friday along with some "sharp showers".

Despite the colder weather, Londoners can still expect to see some sunshine during the mornings this week, with clouds rolling in later in the afternoon.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “On Tuesday, 28C is possible again and it will be in the low 20s from Wednesday and a lot of fine weather in days ahead, with only the chance of a shower on Tuesday and Thursday.”

(Image: Getty Images)

According to forecaster Greg Dewhurst, the weather will stay generally dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells.

"It's still warm in south-east England, with highs between 25 and 27C, possibly even 28C," he said.

"Though this heat may just trigger one or two sharp showers, which could be on the thundery side."