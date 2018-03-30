The video will start in 8 Cancel

Londoners living in areas poorly served by public transport may benefit from a new kind of bus service.

Residents would be able to book an on-demand minibus using their phone, which will travel along set routes.

Borrowing from the private hire model, Transport for London has approached bus operators to try out the service in areas of outer London which have high car dependence.

The service is not expected to interfere with London's existing bus routes and timetables and is aimed at getting people out of cars and onto public transport.

TfL is looking to work with companies to set up a trial of up to 12 months of flexible, "demand responsive" buses for nine passengers or more.

Sadiq Khan has set a target for 80% of journeys to be made by walking, cycling or public transport by the year 2041, by which time London's population is expected to hit 10.8 million.

TfL's director of transport innovation, Michael Hurwitz, said: "We want to understand the potential of new TfL demand responsive services to improve public transport for all Londoners.

"We are currently exploring the feasibility of a small demand responsive transport trial in areas of outer London where car dependency is higher and other forms of public transport are less viable.

"By approaching potential partners, we are engaging the market to establish interest in delivering a trial of a new TfL service.

"Any potential trial would be a new TfL service designed to support the existing local transport network, and improve accessibility and London's air quality."

