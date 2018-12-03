Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to fit hundreds of homes into the tallest building in Kingston have been submitted to the borough's council.

The 22-storey local landmark - which reaches to 81m/265ft - is currently made up mostly of offices, but developers want to create "much-needed" homes in the area.

A spokesman for Meadow Partners which is behind the scheme, said: "Meadow Partners is the new owner of Tolworth Tower, having acquired the site from receivers earlier this year.

"The existing building is no longer fit for purpose, there is limited demand for office accommodation – with a current occupancy rate of 26 per cent – and there is an opportunity to ensure the delivery of 239 much-needed new homes."

Ward councillor Sharron Falchikov-Sumner has called for the planning application to be discussed at South of the Borough and Surbiton neighbourhood committees, as well as a final decision being made in public at development control committee - as it stands the decision will be made in private by council officers.

Cllr Falchikov-Sumner said: "Tolworth Tower is the most prominent local landmark and decisions about its future shouldn't be done behind closed doors.

"A Lib Dem council's decision-making processes should be transparent and carried out with the maximum input from residents."

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

Plans also include re-cladding the tower to make it look smarter, and to better reflect the original design by architect Richard Seifert.

Cllr Falchikov-Sumner added: "Many Berrylands and Tolworth residents have mentioned to me the developer's proposals to re-clad the tower.

"It isn’t surprising this is a concern, given the tragic events at Grenfell last year, and the calls to ban combustible cladding.

"So I have asked for the developers to provide technical reassurance about the materials they propose to use."

When asked about the cladding, the Meadow Partners spokesman said: "We are sensitive to concerns about any new cladding on tall buildings and fire safety.

"Meadow Partners has extensive experience of delivering safe and secure homes in tall buildings.

"Kingston Council’s Building Control Services has been appointed for Building Control services including checking plans, site inspections and sign off.

"An experienced professional team has been appointed on the project, including a facade consultant and a fire engineer as specialist advisors.

"Meadow follows best practice for cladding design and only non-combustible materials are used, in accordance with UK building regulations.

"In addition, each home will have sprinkler protection."

The public can comment on the application until December 14, and the council has set a target decision date of February 11, 2019.

To do so, visit the planning section at www.kingston.gov.uk