A girl who finds school life very tough because she is on the autistic spectrum has hula-hooped herself to success to win a talent competition run by Ealing Council.

Nyla who calls herself Mini Hoops, goes to Grange Primary School, in Ealing, and is on the high functioning end of the autistic spectrum.

She entered the competition after discovering her unique talent for hula-hooping and said she was determined to show other children that not everyone fits into one box socially and academically, and that everyone has something that makes them special.

The secondary school winner was Jhane, known as Lyric because of her songwriting skills, who attends Drayton Manor High School in Hanwell.

She wrote a powerful song about the pressures facing youngsters in society and the best way to try to leave them behind.

She said: “The social pressures present in the lives of almost every teenager because of social media, celebrity status and depictions of what is said to be ‘perfect’ was the driving force behind the creation of this piece.

“After speaking to friends, family and other peers it was evident that in today’s society many young girls and boys are experiencing stress and anxiety as they are trying to live up to the unrealistic expectations set out by society's most watched individuals – celebrities.

“Through this song I want to encourage students to forget about these unrealistic expectations and begin accepting themselves and their own beauty as perfection.”

The two winners got to perform their act in front of the deputy mayor of London Joanne McCartney at City Hall for a Healthy Schools London celebration event.

Nominations are now open for pupils to enter the 2018 Ealing’s Got Talent competition online at https://www.egfl.org.uk/school-effectiveness/health-improvement-schools/ealings-got-talent-egt