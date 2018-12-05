Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quick-thinking from two police officers saved a man's life after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in Hayes.

Met Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man suffering from cardiac arrest at 8pm on Friday, November 30.

PC Nikala Halse and PC Steve Gibson were first on the scene at Botwell Green Sports and Leisure Centre, on East Avenue.

The Hayes-based officers quickly assessed the 50-year-old patient and started CPR. They also used a defibrillator to shock the man and restart his heart.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

After using the life-saving piece of equipment, and continuing CPR, the man regained consciousness.

London Ambulance Service paramedics then took the patient to hospital.

Hillingdon Police posted details of the dramatic story on its Facebook page on Tuesday, December 4, to show what could make the difference between life and death.

The Facebook post pointed out that police were sometimes nearer than ambulance crews to people in trouble, so could be the quickest to start basic first aid and give people who are ill a fighting chance.

It also highlighted the importance of life-saving equipment like defibrillators.

Hillingdon Police said: "Police officers are equipped with defibrillators and will be alerted to a potential cardiac arrest at the same time as ambulance crews, which means that if they reach the patient first, or are already on scene, they can begin providing life-saving treatment until a skilled clinician arrives."

BELOW: A map of the leisure centre where the emergency took place

The full story from Hillingdon Police

Here's the full post from the police as it appeared on Facebook, praising the two officers who kept their cool to save a man's life.

"Officers save man’s life in Hayes

"Two officers from Emergency Response Team 5 based at Hayes, administered CPR and saved the life of a 50 year old male.

"On Friday 30th November at approx 8pm, Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Botwell Green Sports and Leisure Centre, East Avenue, Hayes, where it was reported that a 50 year old male, was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

"PC Nikala Halse 2507WA and PC Steve Gibson 2158WA were first on scene and following an initial assessment they commenced CPR.

"Following a shock from a defibrillator, they continued CPR on the male who regain consciousness.

"He was then taken to a nearby hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

"The ‘Defib’ is a life-saving equipment, which is used to restart the heart when someone is in cardiac arrest, will allow police officers to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

"Police officers are equipped with defibrillators and will be alerted to a potential cardiac arrest at the same time as ambulance crews, which means that if they reach the patient first, or are already on scene, they can begin providing life-saving treatment until a skilled clinician arrives."

Did you see what happened? Want to praise the officers involved?

Or have a different local London news story?

Email liam.trim@reachplc.com to have your say.

Want more news? Go to our home page