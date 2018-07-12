Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossrail has already come (sort of) to Hillingdon , with a full roll out of services set for May next year - connecting to Reading in the West to Shenfield in the East.

Stations on the former Great Western Heathrow Connect commuter route are now being served by the new trains which will run on the Elizabeth line, however the stations are yet to take shape.

Both West Drayton and Hayes & Harlington stations are in need of some TLC and improvement works are set to be carried out to help cope with the expected increase in use and traffic around the stations.

All stations on the line will also be made step-free to improve access to the trains, which are will are also more disabled-friendly.

(Image: Crossrail)

Crossrail has assessed the "welcome" passengers get at West Drayton station as "poor", with commuters having to navigate along narrow footways and deal with a busy bus route.

They also found the area around the station lacked amenities and that despite being south of the Grand Union Canal , does not take advantage of the waterscape.

Crossrail will build a new pocket park by the side of the canal with seating and steps leading down to the water, while access will be step-free from both sides of Station Approach.

An enlarged, relocated bus shelter is to be built next to the station, making more space for pedestrians, and a cycle hub is to be built to let commuters ride to the station instead of driving or getting a lift.

(Image: Crossrail)

The vehicle turnaround point will become a "shared surface", with pedestrian "desire lines", which Crossrail says will make station access easier.

Unlike West Drayton, Hayes & Harlington is to get an entirely new station.

The current station is built on a bridge above the tracks, but the new one is to be built to the north.

(Image: Crossrail)

Other options for Hayes have not yet been finalised, but Crossrail has identified a slight disconnect between Hayes town centre and the station.

Although they are only a short walk apart, there is no visual link between the areas and quality of walking routes was judged to be "relatively poor".

(Image: Crossrail)

The options all aim to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity and may include continuous cycle lanes, tree planting and redesigning of junctions.

Crossrail will also install a ramp from Station Road to Blyth Road, towards the vastly redeveloped Old Vinyl Factory development to improve disabled access to the station from the new developments.