Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Hounslow Mayor Sue Sampson, has some tragic, terrifying and challenging stories to tell.

Her sister was shot dead by her estranged husband when Sue was just eight years old.

She was herself diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

But far from being overwhelmed by adversity, Ms Sampson has put her energies into fundraising to support causes for those who may have experienced similar situations.

As Mayor of Hounslow for the year 2017/18 she she broke the record for mayoral fundraising in the borough, raising a £73,975.91 during the year.

Each incoming Mayor in Hounslow chooses two charities for which to fundraise.

Ms Sampson chose Refuge and The Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Refuge – which has its roots in Chiswick – supports women and children experiencing domestic violence and The Pink Ribbon Foundation supports UK breast cancer charities.

Ms Sampson has been an active campaigner for Refuge for a number of years. The cause is close to her heart after her sister Maureen was fatally shot at her place of work by her estranged husband in 1976, aged just 23 years old.

The tragedy happened when Ms Sampson was only eight years old and it inspired her to campaign against domestic violence. Refuge first opened its doors in the UK in 1971 and its first safe house for women and children was established in Hounslow.

Ms Sampson also chose The Pink Ribbon Foundation because she is a breast cancer survivor – having been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2006, aged just 38.

Her experiences that followed – particularly in the oncology departments at West Middlesex hospital and Charing Cross hospital , where she received chemotherapy and radiotherapy – made her realise just how many people are affected by breast cancer and the impact it has on the victims, as well as their children, families and friends.

Mrs Sampson, who is now the council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services said: “My choice of charities, Refuge and The Pink Ribbon Foundation were chosen as both causes have had a major impact on my life.

“The work I have done over the years and will continue to do, along with the money I raised as Mayor over this last year goes towards ensuring the doors to Hounslow Refuge never close, and that they will continue to provide emergency accommodation as and when needed to women and children.

“It was difficult to find one breast cancer charity that could reach everyone, that’s why I chose The Pink Ribbon Foundation because through them I was able to have the money I raised ringfenced, which enabled all Hounslow breast cancer charities or individual breast cancer sufferers to apply for a grant to help them.”

During her tenure as Mayor, Ms Sampson attended approximately 352 events across the borough.

(Image: UGC)

She continued: “I have had the privilege of being invited to attend so many events this last year. I have such fantastic memories of all of them but the one that will forever have a profound effect on me was the Kids in Care Awards.

“I was asked as Mayor to hand out medals and certificates to Hounslow children who had either been placed in our care homes or with foster carers, and who had achieved something great.

“I had a lot in common with most of the children at the event as I had been placed with foster carers when I was a baby, but fortunately enough for me my foster parents went on to adopt me. I remember standing on the stage thinking, ‘I don’t remember any awards ceremonies like this when I was a kid!’

“Anyway, I’m glad there are now. The successes of our most vulnerable children in the borough really are outstanding.

“I’d like to personally thank all the foster carers and staff who are supporting our vulnerable children to achieve and make the most out of life. I’d also like to personally thank everyone who has supported me as the Mayor over this past year.”