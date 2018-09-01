Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saurav Dutt's passion to help others has taken him from the law text book to writing his own novel which shines a spotlight on a subject often stigmatised in his own community - domestic abuse.

The 36-year-old has lived in Northolt , Ealing ever since his family moved from Calcutta when he was just six months old.

While his career path entered the legal world, it also opened doors into the taboo of domestic abuse and discrimination against LGBT communities in south east Asian communties.

Three years after his novel, The Butterfly Room which encompasses interviews with survivors, the writer is now being recognised for his work which explores healing, forgiveness and happiness.

"Writing has been a big part of my life from about 2011 - I started writing biographies of Hollywood actors," he explained.

However I have been working in the law industry and that's what brought about my awareness domestic abuse survivors, especially in the south east Asian community.

"There's certainly a taboo and stigma surrounding domestic violence within that culture and survivors find it difficult to voice their experiences."

After interviewing up to 200 women who endured years of torment, manipulation and abuse - physical and psychological, Mr Dutt encapsulated their experiences into his first book - The Butterfly Room.

The novel which follows a family in Britain explores LGBT rights, the stigmatisation of domestic abuse and how attitudes filter down into modern society.

"I interviewed so many domestic abuse survivors for my first book, they were from all aspects of community but they often found it hard to discuss their experiences," he told getwestlondon .

"A lot of them endured abusive relationships throughout their life and are still struggling to overcome their experiences, trying to get their life back while also considering what it means to be in a relationship which isn't traumatic and how to find happiness again.

"That book covers all of the interviews including what it's like to face these experiences withing the south east Asian community.

"Part of the book is about domestic abuse but it also explores homosexuality and coming out," he continued.

"One man I interviewed came out but his father rejected it and told him he should marry a woman and his feelings will disappear over time - it was denial and nonacceptance of sexuality.

"Being an Asian male, I wanted to inspire men to speak more about their experiences as well as women.

"I have always been interested in Indian identity, there is a lot of prejudice and stigmatisation in the south east Asian community.

"There can be a focus on discipline from the older generation however some of this has been passed down generations and can still be applied to modern families and attitudes - there can be a struggle to find the balance between British and Indian values."

However it is his most recent novel, There Is A Light That Never Goes Out which has sparked a second wave of recognition.

The book was published earlier this year and brings to life the real experiences of three women who have survived domestic abuse.

"My new book is about more about emotional and psychological abuse which is often under reported and leaves permanent scars," Mr Dutt said.

"I interviewed three women with different experiences and it explores how we find happiness and forgiveness."

The campaigner also regularly donates proceeds of his book sales to charities supporting the issues he explores.

Refuge, Southall Black Sisters, Women’s Aid, Stonewall UK, and Amnesty International are among the charities which benefited from book sales of The Butterfly Room.

Mr Dutt is one of the 32 finalists in this year's Asian Awards set to take place on September 14 in London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

The Ealing author and lawyer said he is "honoured" to be along the star-studded line up and has previously been shortlisted by Guardian Books and LA Times.

However his real inspiration behind uncovering the cultural taboo around domestic abuse and discrimination is to prompt survivors not to suffer in silence.

"People who have read my books and came up to me and said I want to write about my own experiences but they sometimes struggle to find the words," he said.

"People should try, writing helps empower survivors.

"I want to inspire people to read about this topic - no more than ever I have the drive to get the message out.

"Whatever your talent is, if it is art, if you can sing, if you can write, use your words and empower yourself and others."